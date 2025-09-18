Advertisement
Auckland temperatures to drop to 6C as MetService issues snow warnings

Herald NOW Weather: September 18th, 2025

Unseasonably cold temperatures are expected for much of the North Island, with the mercury sinking as low as 6C in Auckland overnight on Friday.

MetService has predicted some early rain for Auckland and Waikato, but sunny weather should appear for much of the North Island in the afternoon.

