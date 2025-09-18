The severe wind that caused chaos across Auckland and other parts of the North Island looks to have passed for now.
Gusts of up to 137km/h hit Auckland’s Manukau Heads yesterday morning, and Remutaka Hill Rd north of Wellington experienced winds of 148km/h on Wednesday night.
The weather also caused lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge to be reduced in both directions for a short time.
Motorists had been advised to travel with care, especially those in high-sided vehicles and on motorbikes.
Earlier in the week, strong winds had flipped a truck, and heavy rain had caused flooding in the south.
Calmer conditions are predicted for the North Island this weekend, with some scattered showers, while heavy rain is likely to hit the South Island’s West Coast.
MetService warned that wind and rain are likely to start the school holidays, but has reminded New Zealanders that a partial solar eclipse will be visible on Monday, with the southeastern parts of the South Island likely the best spot to see it.
Looking ahead to the rest of the month, Niwa said New Zealand is likely to be stuck in a persistently active weather pattern.
Rain and wind should be expected because of a large area of low pressure in the Southern Ocean regularly sending “moisture-rich fronts” towards the country.