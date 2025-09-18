Unseasonably cold temperatures are expected for much of the North Island, with the mercury sinking as low as 6C in Auckland overnight on Friday.

MetService has predicted some early rain for Auckland and Waikato, but sunny weather should appear for much of the North Island in the afternoon.

The weather turns much colder into the evening, with the temperature in Auckland predicted to fall as low as 6C while Hamilton could reach freezing.

A ridge of high pressure should move across New Zealand from the west, meaning colder weather can be expected thanks to the cooler air mass and settled conditions.

Road snowfall warnings have also been issued by MetService across the country, with Desert Rd, Lewis Pass, Arthur’s Pass, Porters Pass and Crown Range Rd.