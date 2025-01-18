A teen girl, pictured on the left, was pack-raped in July 2022. The court case was recently closed with the sentencing of two of the offenders involved, Teina Takimoana, centre, and Arthur Te Wera, right.
WARNING: This story discusses rape and may be distressing for some readers
As terror and pain coursed through the body of a teen girl who was being held in a bedroom and repeatedly raped, a young man came in and provided a glimmer of hope.
Teina Takimoana sat next to the 15-year-old and asked if she was alright. He comforted her as she asserted she did not want to have sex with the group of males.
But as Takimoana turned off the light, all hope he may have been there to save her was extinguished. He pushed her on to her back and raped her too.
At Takimoana’s sentencing, he was followed into the courtroom by a large group of family and friends, many of whom were also upset and carrying boxes of tissues.
After Judge Nick Webby jailed the now 20-year-old for six years, the victim spoke to NZME about her heartbreak over the sentence, and how her life was shattered by the events of that evening in July 2022.
“The court system is messed up. I went through this hard trial for him to only get six years, what a joke,” the now 18-year-old said.
‘They have completely destroyed me’
The teen found it painful to watch footage during the trial of her police interviews and see how “hurt, weak and emotional” she was at the time.
“I turned the volume down on the computer screen and tried to block my ears so hard that it hurt because I couldn’t hear myself on videotape. It was so heartbreaking for me.”
The victim described Takimoana, Te Wera and their co-offender as “disgusting, horrible human beings”.
“They know what they did to me and they have completely destroyed me.
Takimoana sat in the back with the victim and grabbed her thigh. She was afraid and looked out the window.
When they arrived at a house belonging to a woman the males called “aunty”, Te Wera took the teen to a bedroom. The room stank of urine and it was strewn with dog faeces and rubbish.
He put her on a bed which was stained and covered in dog hair, and took off her clothes.
Despite her telling him “no” he began raping her. She was in pain, felt powerless, “frozen” and too afraid to resist.
After Te Wera had finished with the victim, another man, the one who cannot be named, came into the room and raped her.
Following this, Takimoana entered and found the teen crying. He briefly comforted her as she told him she did not want to have sex with them, and was being made to feel like a prostitute. But her pleas were ignored.
At Takimoana’s sentencing, his lawyer Kelly-Ann Stoikoff asked for his youth to be taken into account and pointed out he had not previously been before the courts.
“What happens to him today is going to appear to this young man as a tunnel without light. He will obviously need to adapt himself to his new environment, his family will have to adapt to what will occur today,” she said.
“It can only be hoped, Your Honour, that he will come to a place where he won’t see this as the end of the world, which a young man is bound to do, Your Honour, and which his partner and his mother will do.”
Judge Webby said Takimoana, who sat in the dock facing the wall, seemingly to avoid the media permitted to photograph him, had initially told police he never had sexual contact with the teen, that she was lying and she “belonged to the streets”.
However, when the DNA results came back they proved that was not the case.
The judge said that evidence resulted in him changing his story at trial.
“You said the sex you had with her was consensual. Clearly, the jury rejected your account.”
While the judge allowed for Takimoana’s age, previous clean record, background factors and noted Te Wera’s offending was more serious, he said Takimoana had not shown any remorse and his offending was “premeditated rather than impulsive”.
“It is not offending that arose from momentary loss of self-control that can feature in youth offending. You raped her after two others did.”
He described the sexual offending against the victim as repeated, prolonged and degrading.
As Takimoana was being taken out of court to begin his jail term, sobbing could be heard from the gallery where his family called out, “love you my brother,” and, “stay strong brother”.
At Te Wera’s earlier sentencing, the court heard how he had expressed shame for his actions but also blamed the teen for the sexual offending.
“It takes two people,” Te Wera said from the dock, causing concern for Judge Ngaroma Tahana who rejected that he was remorseful.
In sentencing the now 25-year-old, Judge Tahana referred to a pre-sentence report, which showed the comment made by Te Wera, who has “gang family” tattooed across his head, was consistent with what he had told the report writer.
“You’d said you didn’t know how old the victim was and that you thought she was older because of how she dressed and spoke.
“You also said she was interested in a relationship and you were adamant to the report writer that this was consensual.
“That is at odds, Mr Te Wera, with your apology letter where it says you are ‘sincerely sorry and disgusted’.”
Judge Tahana balanced the harm caused to the victim and her vulnerability, the premeditation, and the scale of the offending, with Te Wera’s guilty pleas, his “unfortunate background,” and his youth, despite acknowledging he was “not legally a youth”.
On one charge of unlawful sexual connection and three counts of rape, he was sentenced to seven years and nine months’ imprisonment.
Moving forward
The teen spoke to NZME about her disappointment with the justice system, saying she felt the sentences were too light.
“No wonder girls are too afraid to speak up and try to get justice when there’s a court system that does not care about the victims and gives these rapists such little sentences.
“They get provided more help, support and counselling in prison than what I get.”
She described herself as once being bubbly and outgoing. Now, she feels stripped of her dignity and self-respect and lives in fear.
The teen is continuing to focus on her own healing. Now she is relocating from Auckland and working towards a new career to help leave “all this” behind.
“That will be the only thing I’m looking forward to now, creating new memories and moving away from this past.
“Though I’ll never forget what they did, I’ll keep trying.”
