Jessica Gurnsey, Lady Day, acrylic on canvas. Photo / Adam Portraiture Awards

An Auckland 18-year-old has been named the winner of the 2022 Adam Portraiture Award and will walk away with $20,000.

Jessica Gurnsey's work Lady Day was chosen from 351 nationwide entries and 45 finalists at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata.

Gurnsey is the youngest ever winner of the award and is overwhelmed at the honour.

"I really honoured and humbled to be the recipient of this prestigious award. When I was named a finalist I was blown away but to win is just incredible, especially as I am aware of the talent, experience and skill of the artists shortlisted. It's still sinking in."

Dr Linda Tyler Associate Professor of Art History and Museums and Cultural Heritage at the University of Auckland, and New Zealand artist Karl Maughan worked together over several weeks to select the shortlist and eventually name Gurnsey the winner.

"We were impressed how detailed and revealing this image is of the sitter who reaches out to the viewer as she strikes a pose for the camera in her friend's bedroom," they said.

"She has introduced a detailed view of her friend's bedroom where you can make out photographs and album covers for Lou Reed, Oasis, Talking Heads as well as colourful bedding and cherry red Doc Martens. This is an assured painting which is both compelling and rewards close study."

Gurnsey said the moment of the painting is close to her heart, inspired by her time spent during the Auckland 2021 lockdown.

"This portrait depicts the chaos, charisma, music played, and funky clothes worn while creating lifelong memories, and was painted while cooped up in Auckland's 2021 lockdown.

The pressure to "make the most of life" while you're young, created frustration for teenagers as we departed our adolescence locked up in our homes. I believe the chaos in this portrait reflects the uncertainty and turbulence of the Covid-19 pandemic for youth."



• The Adam Portraiture Award exhibition will run at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakata in Shed 11 on Wellington's waterfront from May 26 to August 14, 2022, before touring nationally.