Panikeke is one of several Pacific fashion labels and designers set to take the stage at the Pasifika Showcase tonight. Photo / Panikeke

Pacific and Māori fashion will take centre stage in Auckland tonight, as one of the city's most well-known calendar events begins this weekend.

The revamped Pasifika Festival - this year named Taste of Pasifika - will start tomorrow, but is officially introduced in a special showcase and fashion show in downtown Auckland tonight.

The Pasifika Showcase will feature some of New Zealand and Australia's exciting fashion designers whose pieces are inspired by all things Pacific and Māori.

Among those set to show off some of their creations is young designer Keith Toma, the creative director and founder of fashion brand Panikeke.

Hailing from the islands of Samoa, Tonga, Niue, Tokelau and Tuvalu, Toma grew up in South Auckland and attending the Pasifika Festival at Western Springs over the years.

"Attending the Pasifika Festival, my favourite memory would definitely be walking through these stalls and seeing the different crafts from the different Pacific Islands.

"What I really loved is how we're all from different cultures, but there was still that connection between the designs and crafts."

Keith Toma, founder of fashion label Panikeke, is among several designers featured in tonight's Pasifika Showcase. Image / Auckland Unlimited

Toma's brand, Panikeke, was inspired by all things Pasifika and the desire to come up with creations that showed off the Pacific in their designs.

"I really wanted to create a brand that highlights and showcases the Pacific - especially being a New Zealand-born Pacific Islander and being immersed in the New Zealand business space."

The Panikeke brand includes clothing, jewellery as well as a line of beauty products.

Those beauty products are made using ingredients from the various Pacific Islands while their clothing designs take inspiration from the different patterns and motifs seen in Pacific tapa cloth.

Other fashion labels featuring in tonight's show include Campbell Luke, Alexandra Simpson, Sweepstake Winners, Talosia, Saint Fina, Lepou, Susana Tasi and Little Mamas & Papas.

At tonight's event there will be special performances from some of New Zealand's most well-known Pacific musicians including powerhouse diva Bella Kalolo, Ella Monnery, Nainz Tupa'i of Adeaze and singer Vince Harder.

• Pasifika Showcase: Doors open at 6.30pm at The Cloud. Entry is free.