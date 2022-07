Four people were taken into custody after a man suffered a serious stab wound in central Auckland this morning. Photo / File

A man is in hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed in central Auckland early Saturday morning.

Police said they rushed to the area around Wyndham and Queen streets around 3.10am after receiving reports of an assault.

"A man was located in Freyberg Place with a stab wound a short time later and was transported to Auckland Hospital," a police spokesperson said.

"He was reported to be in a serious condition. Four people were taken into custody following the assault."