Police remain in the area in Mangere East making enquiries. Photo / Dean Purcell

A man has been critically hurt in an early morning stabbing in Auckland.

The incident took place on Moffat Pl in Mangere East at about 5am today, police said.

Police said they are “speaking with a man” after the stabbing.

The injured man has been taken to hospital.

“There is no ongoing risk to the community, however police remain in the area, making enquiries,” a police spokesman said.