A video report from an earlier stage of the inquiry into the incident on the Southwestern Motorway on Boxing Day 2022. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man accused of a fatal Boxing Day kidnapping of a young woman in Auckland last year has been granted bail.

Jovan Aroha Zachariah Pora, 20, sought bail at a hearing before Justice Geoffrey Venning at the Auckland High Court on Tuesday morning, represented by defence lawyer Vivienne Feyen.

Feyen earlier entered pleas not guilty on his behalf to charges of manslaughter, kidnapping, refusing an officer’s request to give blood and driving while unlicensed.

Under the Bail Act, only some details of bail hearings can be reported, including the identity of the defendant, the charges and the conditions of bail if granted. Arguments for and against bail cannot be reported.

Friends, family and supporters of both the defendant and the victim packed the public gallery of the small courtroom during the hearing.

Whānau of the victim, whose name and identifying details are suppressed, wore black T-shirts with her photo and a message calling for justice.

Feyen sought electronically monitored (EM) bail for Pora. EM bail allows round-the-clock tracking of the defendant via an ankle bracelet monitor.

Kidnap accused Jovan Pora in the Manukau District Court after being charged with manslaughter. Photo / Dean Purcell

Justice Venning reserved his decision on Tuesday morning. His written decision was released on Wednesday afternoon about 5pm, granting EM bail subject to a range of strict conditions.

They include a 24-hour, seven-day a week curfew at a New Lynn home, where he is not to leave without prior authorisation.

He is allowed to attend any counselling programmes, Government agency appointments or legal meetings, with prior approval from Corrections, but cannot drive a car or use or possesses alcohol or drugs.

Pora is also ordered not to enter the Manurewa area or have contact with the victim’s family or witnesses to his alleged offending.

He was arrested on December 26 after police found a crashed car with the young woman inside when they were called to State Highway 20 around 3.20am.

The woman was dead when she was found in the car. Her name and any identifying details are suppressed by court order.

The vehicle had come to a stop facing the wrong way on the motorway. It had moderate damage to the front, a witness said at the time.

He made a similarly brief but tense appearance last month in Manukau District Court, during which security swarmed in and separated the two families. Yelling in the courtroom spilled out into the hallway, with some people being held back.

“Love you, son!” one woman had yelled in the courtroom, prompting others to start yelling, “Murderer!”