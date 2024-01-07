A lane was closed on Auckland's Southern Motorway after a truck crashed into an overbridge. Video / Supplied

Two lanes that were blocked on Auckland’s Southern Motorway after a truck crashed into an overpass have now reopened.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said all northbound lanes are now open again, but drivers should allow extra times as northbound delays on State Highway 1 through Manukau ease.

UPDATE 12:05PM

All northbound lanes after Te Irirangi Dr on-ramp are NOW OPEN again. Allow extra time as northbound delays on #SH1 through the Manukau area ease. ^TP https://t.co/K7wkvB7Lnh — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 7, 2024

The accident happened at the Reagan Rd overbridge near the Te Irirangi Drive on-ramp at 10.25am and the the northbound on-ramp was temporarily closed.

A police spokesperson said there are no reports of injury and the Reagan Rd overbridge remains open.



