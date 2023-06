Michael Wood on his final straw with the Prime Minister, it’s D-day for Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and Prince Harry leaves nothing off limits in his second day in court in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Trains on Auckland’s southern and eastern lines have ground to a halt during the morning rush hour after a fault.

Auckland Transport advised passengers to expect delays and cancellations to the southern and eastern train line services, due to a train fault near Penrose.

Auckland Transport says all scheduled buses travelling along the affected lines are accepting paper rail tickets.

Expect delays & cancellations to the Southern & Eastern train line services, due to a train fault near Penrose. All scheduled buses travelling along the Eastern & Southern Line are accepting paper rail tickets. pic.twitter.com/ajyUV9AkjO — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) June 7, 2023