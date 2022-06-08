Gang feud shootings: Police called to seven Auckland suburbs. Video / Hayden Woodward

Utu between warring gangs is being blamed for the ongoing violence spilling into Auckland streets almost daily, with police vowing to "go hard" to stop it.

Police deputy commissioner Wally Haumaha told TVNZ's Breakfast that the escalating tit-for-tat shootings between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen was at a dangerous level that hadn't been seen for years and putting everyone at risk.

There have been at least 23 drive-by shootings targeting homes in the last two weeks in Auckland.

Haumaha said teams were working around the clock to put an end to the drive-by shootings he claimed were sparked by revenge.

"The intimidation, the fear that people are feeling in the communities is something that we are addressing and making the lives of these gang members, these two warring factions, absolutely uncomfortable as they have made our people in our communities, residents of the areas where we have had these drive-by shootings uncomfortable.

"But could I reassure the public of New Zealand and, in particular, the public of Auckland that our teams are working 24/7 to address the behaviour which has been described as absolutely despicable.

"The clear message is to both warring factions inside of our communities that that blatant disregard for law and order is that we'll be coming after you."

He told Breakfast police wanted to reassure people that investigations were being carried out into the shootings with a "quite a significant" number of arrests and warrants issued.

Haumaha said there was no other tactic or option to address violence but to "go hard on what these gangs are doing to our communities and their blatant disregard for law and order".

Investigations into the drive-by shootings were making life uncomfortable for the gangs with high visibility patrolling in the area, key messaging going out and working with community leaders, he said.

Asked if police were communicating with gang leaders at the centre of the Auckland drive-by shootings Haumaha confirmed dialogue "is open".

"I have had gang leaders from around the country contacting me looking at ways and means of infiltrating both factions of the Tribesmen and the Killer Beez to talk to these people.

"Of course when you've got one of the gangs that are intent on taking utu out on the other group the whole escalation of violence between the two is something that we haven't seen in a long, long time."

Haumaha said police were going hard on the enforcement and disruption part, with 24 arrests and 11 firearms seized in recent weeks.

There remained a real fear that someone would be seriously injured or killed, particularly innocent victims caught in the crossfire.

Haumaha said these problems had existed in the community for many years and hadn't been quick fixes, with fourth-generation families brought up in the gangs complicated now with trans-national influences and the illicit drug market.

He said the country was witnessing a changing landscape of gangs, with the Tribesmen and Killer Beez drifting apart because of this.

Police Minister Poto Williams revealed the scale of the conflict under questioning in Parliament on Tuesday, saying the shootings were linked to two unnamed gangs.

They are believed to be the Killer Beez and the Tribesmen, who were previously allies but are now in open conflict.

An Auckland councillor has described the gun violence as "shocking" and has called on family members of those involved to step in.

The escalation in violence across Auckland follows an earlier series of shootings in Northland in March, also linked to the two gangs.