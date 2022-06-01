Cordons are in place in Albert Rd in Manukau. Photo / Google

Cordons are in place in Albert Rd in Manukau. Photo / Google

Police are investigating reports of two shootings that occurred within minutes of each other in the Auckland suburbs of Manukau and Ōpaheke this evening.

Officers were called to Albert Rd, near the Manukau shopping centre and a Turners used car dealership, just before 8pm.

There have been no reports of any serious injuries, police said. Cordons remain on Albert Rd and enquiries are ongoing.

But around 10 minutes later police received further reports of shots being fired in Ōpaheke, near Drury.

Police were called to a Boundary Rd property at about 8pm. There have been no reports of any injuries and police are making enquiries.

The incidents come after a series of shootings in the SuperCity that have been linked to gangs.

A house and sleepout on a Manurewa street were sprayed with bullets in a shooting allegedly linked to the King Cobra gang on Sunday.

The night also saw another, unrelated arson at a home in Papatoetoe, which police say is linked to an ongoing spate of drive-by shootings between the Tribesmen and rival gang the Killer Beez.

National says the latest shooting shows volatile gangs feel they can act with impunity, and people no longer feel safe in their homes.

A major new crackdown on gangs, Operation Cobalt, is due to start in June but National's police spokesman Mark Mitchell wants to see the operation brought forward and made permanent.