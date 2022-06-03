The Queen's Jubilee, Water Services Entities Bill, Auckland gang shootings, potential second Covid-19 wave and long weekend traffic. Video / NZ Herald

Nineteen arrests have been made and 25 charges laid as part of the police operation into the string of shootings and suspicious fires in Auckland since late May.

Police attended three firearm incidents and two suspicious fires on Wednesday night that they believe were linked to previous gang violence across the city.

Last week, there were seven shootings in Auckland in one night, while last Sunday an Auckland house and sleepout were sprayed with at least 20 bullets.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said 19 arrests have been made and 25 charges laid for firearms and drugs offending as part of the police investigation into the unlawful gang activity across Auckland, known as Operation Dairyland.

Those arrested are affiliated to the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs, Rogers said.

"Police have no tolerance for gun violence and the reckless behaviour that has been on display across our communities in recent weeks," Rogers said.

"There is no place in our community for gang tensions and the public will continue to see police responding to any unlawful behaviour by gang members."

Rogers said twelve associates of the Tribesmen were taken into custody last night in Pakuranga and spoken to by police, after armed police and the armed offenders squad responded to a report of suspicious activity potentially involving firearms.

However, no firearms have been located at this stage, Rogers said.

One of the associates will face court in relation to breaching his release conditions.

Since Operation Dairyland started in late May, Rogers said 21 searches have been executed across Auckland and police have seized nine firearms and 341 rounds of ammunition.

Rogers said these were complex investigations and acknowledged the diligent work of Operation Dairyland staff and the frontline police who were responding to these incidents as they occured.

"Police will continue to be visible across communities and work to disrupt and prevent these incidents.

"Further arrests cannot be ruled out. Information from the public will continue to assist our enquiries."

Anyone with information about those illegally in possession of firearms are urged to contact police on 105 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.