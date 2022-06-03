The Queen's Jubilee, Water Services Entities Bill, Auckland gang shootings, potential second Covid-19 wave and long weekend traffic. Video / NZ Herald

Police have arrested 19 people and 25 charges have been laid after a string of shootings and suspicious fires in Auckland since late last month.

Police went to three shootings and two suspicious fires on Wednesday night that they believe were linked to previous gang violence across the city.

Last week, there were seven shootings in Auckland in one night, and last Sunday an Auckland house and sleepout were sprayed with at least 20 bullets.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said 19 arrests have been made and 25 charges laid for firearms and drugs offending as part of the police investigation into the unlawful gang activity across Auckland, known as Operation Dairyland.

Those arrested are affiliated to the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs, Rogers said.

"Police have no tolerance for gun violence and the reckless behaviour that has been on display across our communities in recent weeks," Rogers said.

Police say the operation investigating unlawful gang activity across Auckland has seen more than two dozen charges laid in nearly two weeks. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"There is no place in our community for gang tensions and the public will continue to see police responding to any unlawful behaviour by gang members."

Rogers said 12 associates of the Tribesmen were taken into custody last night in Pakuranga and spoken to by police, after armed police and the armed offenders squad responded to a report of suspicious activity potentially involving firearms.

However, no firearms have been located at this stage, Rogers said.

One of the associates will face court in relation to breaching his release conditions.

Since Operation Dairyland started late last month, Rogers said, 21 searches across Auckland have netted nine firearms and 341 rounds of ammunition.

Police respond to an incident on Tiraumea Drive, Pakuranga last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"Police will continue to be visible across communities and work to disrupt and prevent these incidents.

"Further arrests cannot be ruled out. Information from the public will continue to assist our inquiries."

Anyone with information about those illegally in possession of firearms are urged to contact police on 105 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.