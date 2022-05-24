Police in attendance following a shooting on Caspar Road, Papatoetoe overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Auckland mayoral candidates are shocked and want tougher measures in response to the spate of drive-by shootings across the city.

Police have responded to seven incidents since last night in seven suburbs, adding to a series of shootings at the weekend believed to be linked to tensions between the Tribesmen and Killer Beez gangs.

Restaurateur Leo Molloy said it was clear the shootings are the result of a huge amount of seething disconnect between two gangs.

Auckland mayoral candidate Leo Molloy. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"It's a tricky one but really it's a central government intervention one of putting police resources on the ground.

"I just wish the police would intervene and do something meaningful, and hopefully they are now out and arresting people."

Molloy said maybe it was time for the police to have a dedicated raptor force, like the one in Australia set up to disrupt and deal to motorcycle gangs.

Businessman Wayne Brown said the legislation for the Super City gave the mayor the power to call senior ministers into their office to discuss any social calamitous issues, which have never been used.

Auckland Mayoral candidate Wayne Brown. Photo / Dean Purcell

"This is the time for that sort of leadership. If I was mayor I would be calling those people into my office and say 'you are not leaving here until we make some progress on this'," he said.

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck said the shootings are shocking.

"We need to have really a strong, co-ordinated effort between police, council and community organisations to be really tackling what is obviously a complex issue.

"The reality is we need to be really tough on crime. This is not the country and the city we all want. In terms of this violent crime we have got to act really quickly."

Heart of the City Chief Executive and Auckland mayoralty candidate Viv Beck. Photo / Supplied

Mayoral candidate Efeso Collins, whose ward of Manukau is where many of the shootings are taking place, said he was relieved to hear no one was hurt overnight in what are "distressing incidents".

"These incidents appear to be confined to particular houses and disputes, but there is a real risk of other people being caught in the crossfire.

"We need to be urgently getting youth workers into these communities and lifting social assistance to divert people from social harm."

He said he had been in contact with police and community leaders about how to put an immediate end to the shootings to have a city that is safe for all.

Auckland Mayoral canddiate Efeso Collins. Photo / Supplied

This morning, Mayor Phil Goff said the shootings were shocking and the appalling behaviour of gang members was putting innocent people at risk.

"Anybody who pulls the trigger of a high-powered firearm runs the risk of killing or seriously injuring another individual and they deserve to have the full force of the law cut down on them."