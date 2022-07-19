Thieves get their hands dirty on building sites, what the Government’s latest Kiwibuild changes could mean for you, and a female officer knocked out in a vicious attack in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A house was shot at and two vehicles were damaged overnight in an East Auckland suburb.

Police were told of gunshots being fired towards a property on Taniwha St in Glen Innes at 11.48pm.

This morning armed police were guarding the property.

Armed police are at a Glen Innes property this morning that was shot at last night. Photo / Michael Craig

A police spokesperson said the offenders fled in a vehicle and no arrests have been made.

No one was injured.

Inquiries are ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call 105, quoting the job number P051283490.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

This van was shot during a firearms incident in Glen Innes. Photo / Michael Craig

Open gang warfare and brazen shootings in Auckland led to a recorded gun crimes spike during a single month to an average of more than three per day.

There were 109 gun crimes in May, figures supplied by police under the Official Information Act show, but the number of firearms offences in the city has recently dropped off again.

Killer Beez gang members pass through the checkpoint at Ramarama near where the gang was having their AGM. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The reduction is thanks in part to an uneasy truce between two formerly allied gangs, who locked horns in an explosion of public conflict that contributed to the downfall of a police minister.

In the year to June 26, Auckland's three police districts together recorded 368 firearms offences.

The incidents cover any offence where a gun was involved, such as homicides, wounding with a firearm, threatening someone with a firearm or reckless discharges.

Until the end of April, Auckland had an average of 54 offences involving a gun per month, with a high of 76 in March and a low of 37 in February.

Then about halfway through May, a member of the Killer Beez gang turned up to a rugby league practice in east Auckland to threaten a member of the Tribesmen Motorcycle Club with a firearm.

That threat was the ember that ignited simmering tensions between the two groups.

The Herald understands an uneasy truce continues to hold. In the month to June 26, Auckland recorded a relatively modest 44 gun crimes.

The spate of drive-by shootings in Auckland exposed a legal gap that led the Government to unveil a series of plans crackdown on gangs and crimes with a sweep of new laws.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins and Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced new laws last week, which include:

• A new crime of firing a gun with intent to intimidate that comes with jail time.

• Expanding the range of offences where police can seize and impound cars, motorbikes and other vehicles.

• Police and other enforcement agencies can seize cash over $10,000 when found in suspicious circumstances.

• Watches, jewellery, precious metals and stones, motor vehicles and boats added to list of high-value goods prohibited for sale for cash over a specified value.

• Work under way to strengthen sector-wide approach to address youth crime and reduce offending.

• New targeted warrant and additional search powers to find and seize weapons from gang members during a gang conflict.

Ministers Chris Hipkins and Kiri Allan during a press conference to announce a suite of measures to help Police tackle gangs and intimidating behaviour. Photo / Dean Purcell

The new offence of discharging a gun with intent to intimidate comes with a jail term of up to five years.

"Recent brazen gang activities have been totally unacceptable and our communities deserve better," Hipkins said.

"Police asked for legislative changes that will give them more tools to crack down on violent offending and other criminal activities. We have listened, and will introduce a package of changes that target this activity as an omnibus Amendment Bill as soon as possible.

Hipkins said the Government wants to hit gangs "where it hurts".

"By taking their guns, cars and motorbikes and making it harder to launder money – while also responding to increasing incidents of intimidation and violence on our roads and streets and in our homes."