Auckland shooting: Woman critically injured in New Lynn firearms incident

Police at the scene of an incident in New Lynn, West Auckland, just after midnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after allegedly being shot at a house in West Auckland overnight.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident after emergency services were called to a property in New Lynn.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, of Waitematā Police, said police found a woman with a serious gunshot wound at the site.

"The woman was taken to Auckland (City) Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition," she said early this morning.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police say he is assisting officers with ongoing inquiries and that no one else is being sought in relation to the incident.