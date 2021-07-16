Auckland shooting: Woman arrested after carjacking in Penrose

A man at the centre of a major police incident pulled a woman from her car at gunpoint and led police on a dramatic chase through inner Auckland. In Hamilton, a man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police. Video / NZ Herald

A woman has been taken into custody after yesterday's dramatic carjacking at gunpoint in central Auckland.

Police say they have charged a 36-year-old woman with aggravated assault and burglary in relation to yesterday's incident in Penrose.

Auckland City detective inspector Aaron Pascoe said as part of the investigation, police executed a search warrant at an Owens Rd address in Epsom yesterday evening.

The woman is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

A woman has been taken into custody after yesterday's dramatic carjacking at gunpoint in central Auckland yesterday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Pascoe said officers were continuing to ensure support was available to members of the public caught up in yesterday's incident through Victim Support.

They were also ensuring police involved in the incident were supported as well.

In acknowledging the disruption that saw roads closed in a busy industrial area, Pascoe said police were grateful for the public's cooperation.

"Police would like to acknowledge Auckland motorists for their cooperation yesterday with the cordons that were in place in parts of Great South Rd," he said.

"This enabled police to carry out our scene examinations as part of the investigation."

Pascoe said the investigation remained ongoing and was progressing.

The man taken into custody on Great South Rd remained in hospital in a stable condition and charges would be laid at a later stage.

