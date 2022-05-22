Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting in a South Auckland suburb overnight.
Authorities were called to a property on Phoenix Place, Papatoetoe about 11.30pm after reports of a serious incident.
At least one window could be seen riddled with bullet holes.
It is understood a vehicle drove up and down the street before shooting towards the house involved.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
At the scene in the early hours of this morning, armed police stood guard and a police cordon around the house was in place.
It is not yet known whether those responsible have been caught. Police have been approached for more information.