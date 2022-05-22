An armed police officer stands guard outside the property on Phoenix Place, Papatoetoe. Inset: the window riddled with bullet holes. Photos / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting in a South Auckland suburb overnight.

Authorities were called to a property on Phoenix Place, Papatoetoe about 11.30pm after reports of a serious incident.

At least one window could be seen riddled with bullet holes.

It is understood a vehicle drove up and down the street before shooting towards the house involved.

At the scene in the early hours of this morning, armed police stood guard and a police cordon around the house was in place.

It is not yet known whether those responsible have been caught. Police have been approached for more information.