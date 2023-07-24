Friends and family have shared heartfelt tributes online and flowers have been laid at the scene. Video / NZ Herald

The shooter who killed two people in downtown Auckland on Thursday, Matu Reid, died from self-inflicted injuries, police have revealed.

Armed police found Reid - a convicted domestic abuser who was serving a home detention sentence - dead, barricaded inside a lift shaft after he entered a construction site with a shotgun.

Detective Superintendent Ross McKay said police had completed a scene examination of the downtown building site, One Queen St, where Reid injured a further 10 people.

Four people remain in hospital today in stable conditions, McKay said. They were “recovering well”.

AOS and construction workers on the roof of the One Queen Street building in Downtown Auckland as a shooting incident is responded to and (inset) Matu Reid. Photo / Supplied

McKay also confirmed the shooter was Flat Bush man Reid, which the Herald first reported only hours after his rampage ended.

Reid also shot a police officer, who McKay said was “continuing to make progress in hospital, however, will have a long road to recovery from injuries”.

McKay said a post-mortem examination found Reid was injured by shots fired by police and by himself. His fatal injuries, however, were self-inflicted.

Police were working to make sure the construction site, opposite the Ferry Building and Britomart train station, could be handed back to the construction company.

“At this stage, police anticipate this will likely be towards the end of the week,” McKay said.

Police investigations were continuing, he said, along with a critical incident investigation and a coordinated learning review.

“A large number of people have been spoken to as part of the investigation, however, we are continuing to ask anyone with photos or videos which may be relevant to get in contact,” McKay said.

- More to come

