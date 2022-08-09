Auckland shooting: Person shot at a property in Mt Roskill

Police are investigating after a person was shot at a house in Auckland overnight.
Officers were called to an incident in the suburb of Mt Roskill at about 3.15am.
It is understood the victim suffered serious injuries in the firearms incident.
A St John ambulance could be seen outside the property.
A witness said a woman was put on to a stretcher and taken away in the ambulance at about 3.40am.
Several police officers, some armed, stayed outside the address.
The circumstances of the incident are not yet known and police have been approached for more information.