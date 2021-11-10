Auckland shooting: New Lynn victim Robert Hart tests positive for Covid-19

Armed police swarm a property in Green Bay, following an earlier homicide at the New Haven Motel, New Lynn. Video / Michael Craig

Armed police swarm a property in Green Bay, following an earlier homicide at the New Haven Motel, New Lynn. Video / Michael Craig

Family grieving an Auckland father shot and killed in a New Lynn driveway face further devastation - he has since tested positive for Covid-19.

Father of two boys, Robert James Hart, died on a Great North Rd driveway on Friday morning after reports a firearm had been discharged.

The shooting has prompted a homicide investigation which is ongoing.

Since his death, Hart, 40, has tested positive for the virus.

Family members who are considered close contacts have been told to self-isolate, the Herald understands.

New Lynn homicide victim Robert James Hart, 40, was father to two sons. Photo / Supplied

His positive test also means a funeral service cannot take place, but a small graveside service is planned.

However those told to self-isolate cannot attend and are "shattered", a friend said, who the Herald has agreed not to name.

"It's a devastating blow for us all as he deserved a beautiful send off.

"He was one of a kind. Full of life with a heart of gold."

Despite an easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland today allowing groups of up to 25 to attend funerals and tangihanga, only 10 people are expected to attend the gathering for Hart.

When Covid-19 restrictions loosen further friends of Hart plan to hold a remembrance ceremony.

Police were called to a property on Great North Rd, New Lynn on Friday after reports of a shooting. Photo / Michael Craig

Loved ones continue to mourn Hart and tributes are flowing online.

"He loved his family and he loved his children. He was a passionate and extremely talented musician," his friend said.

"Always happy and always keen to make everybody laugh. He will be solely missed by us all."

Flowers have been placed near the driveway where he died, along with tributes from one of his sons.

"I love you dad, you were the best daddy ever," one message read.

Flowers and tributes have been left near the driveway where Robert James Hart died on Friday. Photo / NZME

The Ministry of Health said for privacy reasons it cannot comment on individuals who have contracted the virus.

"Health authorities may test a deceased person for Covid-19 if their cause of death is not clear and if there is some concern that Covid-19 may have been involved, for example, where there is a link to a known case, or considering symptoms prior to death," a spokesperson said.

"A deceased person testing positive for Covid-19 may also assist public health officials in identifying close contacts, and taking any further action if needed."

Police and St John staff who were at the scene of the shooting wore the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and do not need to isolate, the Herald has been told.

"All ambulance officers who responded to the incident on Great North Road in New Lynn, Auckland on the morning of Friday, 5 October, were wearing appropriate airborne PPE and have therefore not been required to stand down," Waitakere Territory Manager Andy Everiss said.

"St John made a decision at the beginning of the Delta outbreak that all frontline ambulance officers in the wider Auckland region must wear full airborne PPE, including eye protection, gloves, and N95 masks, to all routine callouts to keep them safe."

Similarly police confirmed staff in attendance on Friday "were wearing appropriate PPE for the deployment".

Police attempted first aid on Robert James Hart before he died on a driveway next door to the New Haven Motel. Photo / Michael Craig

Operation Metals

A homicide investigation into Hart's death, named Operation Metals, is continuing. No arrests have been made.

"Robert was senselessly killed," Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said yesterday.

"He is survived by his two young children who will now grow up without their father in their lives.

"Detectives working on this case are continuing to work round the clock on this investigation to bring justice for his family."

On the day of the shooting, part of Great North Rd was closed causing traffic chaos.

Houses in Green Bay were also searched by police, assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad.

The Armed Offenders Squad supported police carrying out searches in Green Bay, Auckland on Friday. Photo / Michael Craig

Staff at the New Haven Motel, next to the driveway, told the Herald a cleaner saw Hart get shot two metres from the window of a motel unit.

They have shared CCTV footage with police and say the property has attracted police attention many times in recent years, affecting their business.

A staff member told the Herald on the morning of the man's death a car with a number of people pulled into the motel car park, and he asked them to leave.

"Next thing, I heard the bang and the girl screaming over here saying, 'Someone just shot that guy'."

A scene examination and post mortem examination have been complete.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.

"We are well aware that there are people in the community who know those involved and what they have done," said McNaughton.

"Now is the right thing to do and contact Police with what they know."

*Anyone with information can contact 105 quoting the file number 211105/9752 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.