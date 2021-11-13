Auckland shooting: Fourth man arrested over New Lynn homicide

New Lynn homicide victim Robert James Hart, 40, was father to two sons. Photo / Supplied

New Lynn homicide victim Robert James Hart, 40, was father to two sons. Photo / Supplied

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

Police have found a fourth person sought in relation to the death of Robert James Hart in Auckland on November 5.

Hart, 40, was found shot in the driveway of the New Haven Motel in Great North Rd, New Lynn.



"Members of the Bay of Plenty CIB, assisted by Armed Offenders Squad members, located the 35-year-old man at a residential address in Rotorua, and he was taken into custody pursuant to a Warrant to Arrest for Murder at 11.30pm yesterday," police said in a statement.

He will appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

Two men, 31 and 37, and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on Wednesday after armed police searched a West Auckland property.

They were jointly charged with Hart's alleged murder and appeared at the Waitākere District Court via an audio link on Thursday.

Judge Jelas told the court the defendants were all in isolation for Covid-19-related reasons.

It had previously been revealed Hart had tested positive for Covid-19 after his death.

Police had earlier said they believed the fatal shooting of Hart, a father of two young children, was not a random incident.

His family have requested privacy to deal with the tragedy, police said.

Police were called just after 10am that Friday to New Haven Motel where Hart was found injured in the driveway.

Officers provided first aid but Hart died at the scene.

Armed officers also blocked a street in Green Bay, about 10 minutes' drive south of the crime scene.

About an hour was spent searching homes and garages in the suburban street after the incident.