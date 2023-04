A crash blocks the northbound highway lane on Auckland's southern motorway. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A crash on State Highway 1 has been cleared after it left a lane blocked on the southern motorway this afternoon.

Waka Kotahi NZTA reported a crash is blocking the left lane northbound between Papakura and Takanini just after 3pm.

At 3:30 pm Waka Kotahi NZTA advised the crash was now clear of lanes, but drives should continue to expect some delays.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 3:05PM

- More to come