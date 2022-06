Two lanes are blocked on Auckland's Southern Motorway near the Tecoma St off-ramp. Photo / Twitter

Two lanes are blocked on Auckland's Southern Motorway near the Tecoma St off-ramp. Photo / Twitter

Two lanes are blocked on Auckland's Southern Motorway after a multi-vehicle rush-hour crash.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said in a tweet that the motorway prior to the Tecoma St off-ramp is blocked in the right and left southbound lanes due to the accident, which happened at 6.55am.

Road users are being told to pass with care and to expect long delays this morning.