Auckland robbery foiled: Armed offender flees scene after fog cannon deployed

Detectives and scene of crime officers at the scene of an aggravated robbery at Mobil on Don Buck Rd in Massey. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Detectives and scene of crime officers at the scene of an aggravated robbery at Mobil on Don Buck Rd in Massey. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A service station employee has helped avert an attempted aggravated robbery in Auckland by deploying a fog cannon.

A man - who police say was armed - entered the Mobil service station on Don Buck Rd, Massey, shortly after 11.30am today.

The man demanded money from an employee, police said.

“The employee activated the fog cannon, and the man fled on foot without taking anything,” a police spokesperson said.

Police say they were alerted to the incident at 11.45am.

Enquiries are underway to locate the man

Police ask anyone who has information which could assist them to contact them on 105 and quote event number P054229740.