Auckland robberies: Man accosted in Auckland’s Dominion Rd in spree of overnight incidents

Police are investigating three Auckland robberies overnight, including one person being accosted on a city road.

The first incident took place in Dominion Rd near Howell Cres in Mt Roskill between 11pm and midnight.

“The victim was accosted by two men who stole the victim’s phone, wallet, and other items,” police said.

Police are making inquiries into the robbery, including reviewing CCTV.

The two other incidents involved robberies at commercial buildings.

One took place in Springs Rd in East Tāmaki, at what is believed to be a service station.

No one was injured and police are looking for the offenders.

The other robbery took place in Imrie Ave in Māngere at 8.14am, with police also working to locate the offenders.