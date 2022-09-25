Mobile Muster in Panmure was hit by ram raiders this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has been referred to youth aid after a ram raid at a mobile repair shop in Auckland.

Police responded to reports of a burglary at Mobile Muster on Queens Rd in Panmure around 2.25am today.

Photos show that the front doors have come off their hinges and glass over the ground.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Anderson said a vehicle, which was used to gain entry into the store, was later located abandoned around 4am on Sandra Rd.

"One person has been referred to Youth Aid in relation to the incident. inquiries into the incident are ongoing," they said.

The doors completely came off during the ram raid. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Anderson said police are reviewing CCTV and conducting a scene examination this morning to establish the extent of the damage and what was taken.

The owner told the Herald the offenders were wearing face coverings and the incident lasted around a minute.

This was the first time his shop had been targeted but multiple other stores along the road remain boarded up after recent ram raids.

"I don't think they got anything," he said.

"I think they were looking for phones maybe?... I'm a repair shop - I don't have phones."

Anyone who has any information, which could assist police in their enquiries is asked to contact them on 105, quoting the file number 220926/7962.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.