Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Auckland ram raids: Bollards no match for thieves who targeted Mobil service station in Oratia

Quick Read
Auckland ram raids: Bollards no match for thieves who targeted Mobil service station in Oratia. Video / Hayden Woodward

Auckland ram raids: Bollards no match for thieves who targeted Mobil service station in Oratia. Video / Hayden Woodward

NZ Herald

A West Auckland petrol station is the latest store to be targeted by ram raid thieves overnight.

Police were called to the Mobil service station on West Coast Rd in Oratia, near Glen Eden, just after 2.30am.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Photos from the scene reveal bollards were no match for the thieves, who used a vehicle to slam through the concrete block front wall.

An uprooted bollard designed to protect the store front. Photo / Hayden Woodward
An uprooted bollard designed to protect the store front. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A witness said the vehicle used was abandoned and he understood those involved made off in a second car.

"It's deja vu," he said of the ongoing ram raids around the city.

The vehicle rammed into the side of the shop where the night-pay service usually operates.

Read More

It is not yet known whether any staff were injured.

The ram raid is one of several this week and in the past few months.