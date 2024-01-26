Auckland police seek sightings of missing 15-year-old Jadeleigh

Former Cabinet minister Kiri Allan opens up on her night of shame, marine heatwave pushes temperatures up and how kiwifruit could benefit your mental health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Supplied / NZHerald

Auckland police are asking for sightings of a teenage girl who has been missing for the past three days.

A police spokesman asked anyone who saw 15-year-old Jadeleigh to phone 111 “as soon as possible”.

Auckland police are looking for 15-year-old Jadeleigh, who has been missing since Tuesday. Photo / New Zealand Police

Jadeleigh was last seen about 6pm on Tuesday at an address in Helensville and police believe she was likely to be “somewhere in the Auckland City area”.

“Police have concerns for her welfare and want to find her urgently,” the spokesman said.

“Anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 240123/6721,” he said.

Information can also be offered anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



