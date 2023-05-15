Police earlier asked the public if they saw the cyclist riding around Grey Lynn before he collapsed on Williamson Ave. Photo / NZ Police

Auckland detectives are still hunting for a mystery Good Samaritan who stopped to help an injured cyclist in Grey Lynn earlier this month, as the rider continues to fight for his life in hospital.

Police believe he came off his bike near the bottom of Tuarangi Rd in Grey Lynn about 8.15am on May 4.

A woman was witnessed stopping to help the man and it is possible she gave him a lift, or walked with him, before he continued on his own, said Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, area investigations manager for Auckland City West.

Police have now reiterated their earlier appeal for her to come forward.

She was described as having long light-coloured hair and wearing a blue dress, white shoes and glasses, Baber said.

“While there is currently nothing to indicate any foul play has taken place, we still need to speak with the woman who stopped to speak with the man,” he said.

The man collapsed nearby on Williamson Ave, near the intersection with Grosvenor St, about 8.45am that same day.

He remains in Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

Officers have made inquiries around Turangi Rd but have been unable to track down the woman.

Baber acknowledged others who had contacted police to help with their inquiries.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police via the 105 phone service, quoting file number 230504/0360.