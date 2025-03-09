Advertisement
Auckland police search for missing 14-year-old Albany Junior High School student Skyla Cannon

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Skyla Cannon is 14 years old, 175cm tall, and was last seen in Albany by Albany High School.

  • Skyla Cannon, 14, was last seen by Albany High School early Thursday morning.
  • Police said Skyla was 175cm tall and her family were increasingly concerned for her welfare.
  • The 14-year-old’s mother said she dropped her daughter at school about 8.30am on Thursday.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 14-year-old Auckland girl who has not been seen since Thursday.

A police spokesperson said Skyla Cannon was 175cm tall and was last seen in Albany.

“Police and her family are concerned for her welfare and want to know that she is safe,” the spokesperson said.

In a Facebook post, Skyla’s mother said her daughter was an Albany Junior High School student.

“She was last seen when I dropped her off at school at 8.35am on Thursday, 6 March, but she left the school grounds at 8.50am before classes began,” she said.

“If you have seen Skyla or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact me immediately or notify the police.”

Auckland girl Skyla Cannon, 14, has been missing from Albany since March 6.
“Please share this post to help bring her home safely. Any information, no matter how small, could help.”

Police urge anyone with information regarding Skyla’s whereabouts to contact them online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105/update-report or call 105.

“Please reference the file number 250306/9445.”

