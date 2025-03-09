Skyla Cannon is 14 years old, 175cm tall, and was last seen in Albany by Albany High School.

Skyla Cannon, 14, was last seen by Albany High School early Thursday morning.

Police said Skyla was 175cm tall and her family were increasingly concerned for her welfare.

The 14-year-old’s mother said she dropped her daughter at school about 8.30am on Thursday.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 14-year-old Auckland girl who has not been seen since Thursday.

“Police and her family are concerned for her welfare and want to know that she is safe,” the spokesperson said.