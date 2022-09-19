Auckland police officer who destroyed own blood samples loses suppression argument

Processions begin for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, a surge in online scams and what the Government's doing to protect our soil in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Processions begin for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, a surge in online scams and what the Government's doing to protect our soil in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland police officer who destroyed his own evidential drink-drive blood samples has lost his bid for ongoing name suppression.

But he cannot yet be named because his lawyer, Todd Simmonds, is seeking instructions from his client on whether to appeal the decision.

The man sought ongoing name suppression at a hearing before Judge Maria Pecotic at the Waitakere District Court on this afternoon.

He argued suppression was needed to allow time to inform some family and friends of the case, especially his elderly mother who he said would be distressed and devastated by the news.

However, Judge Pecotic said he had already been given an indulgence by the court after earlier successful applications for interim suppression.

"The principle of open justice is important," Judge Pecotic said.

She said a very high threshold needs to be met to achieve ongoing name suppression on the grounds of extreme hardship.

Police were neutral on his application for ongoing suppression.

Simmonds said his client knew he would lose name suppression at his sentencing in November and was not going to apply for permanent suppression.

The officer, who was stood down from duties after he was charged in July, pleaded guilty at his second appearance in court last month.

In declining his application for ongoing interim suppression, Judge Pecotic said she had already advised him to tell everyone he needed to about the situation he found himself in.

"The fact you did not do that is on you," Judge Pecotic said.

The officer faces the possibility of several years in prison after admitting he broke into the Harbour Bridge station and attempting to pervert the course of justice by destroying his blood samples.

A police spokesman said an employment process while the officer is suspended from duty.

The police officer first appeared in the Waitākere District Court on July 28.

He also faced a charge of driving while forbidden to drive - for which he was convicted and discharged by Judge Pecotic.

An Auckland police officer charged with destroying his own evidential blood sample did not want to comment when approached by the Herald after his court hearing on Thursday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Court documents show the blood samples were taken from the officer the same day police claim he snuck into the Harbour Bridge station to destroy the evidence against him.

The charge of wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice has a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment, while entering the Northcote Pt police base with intent to commit an imprisonable offence carries the possibility of up to 10 years in prison.

Driving while forbidden has a maximum penalty of a $10,000 fine.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said last month police "take the conduct of our people incredibly seriously" and a thorough investigation is underway.

Police have also notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority, she said.