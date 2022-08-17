Auckland police officer charged with destroying own blood samples pleads guilty

An Auckland police officer charged with destroying his own evidential blood sample did not want to comment when approached by the Herald after his court hearing on Thursday. Photo / Dean Purcell

An Auckland police officer charged with destroying his own evidential blood samples and attempting to pervert the course of justice has pleaded guilty.

The man snuck into a North Shore police station and destroyed blood samples taken from him last month.

His guilty pleas to all charges came at his second appearance in the Waitākere District Court, on Thursday afternoon, before Judge Maria Pecotic, less than a month after he was arrested.

The officer's lawyer had to twice ask his client to enter the dock before he moved forward from the public gallery.

He did not have any supporters present in the court.

The officer stood in the dock with his head bowed throughout the hearing and remained silent. He shook his head when asked by the Judge if he had any questions.

The man was represented by Auckland lawyer Todd Simmonds who has previously acted for other police officers who have come before the courts.

Simmonds sought ongoing name suppression for his client.

This was granted on an interim basis by Judge Pecotic ahead of a name suppression hearing on September 19, before his sentencing in November.

"At least this way, [the officer] will have an opportunity to tell his grandmother," Judge Pecotic said.

Judge Pecotic granted ongoing suppression of the man's home address and did not allow the media to take photographs.

The Judge also did not grant the Herald's application for the police summary of facts ahead of the suppression hearing.

A Crown prosecutor said police had indicated they did not oppose the officer remaining on bail until sentencing.

Police also did not oppose ongoing name suppression.

"[The officer] is very keen to get some closure on this sooner rather than later," Simmonds said.

The officer was charged last month with attempting to pervert the course of justice after sneaking into a station to destroy his own evidential blood samples.

He was stood down from duties after what a top Auckland cop has described as a serious incident at a North Shore station.

The police officer first appeared in the Waitākere District Court on July 28 charged with illegally entering a police station and attempting to pervert the course of justice by destroying evidential blood samples taken from him.

He also faced a charge of driving while forbidden to drive - for which he was convicted and discharged by Judge Pecotic. The other two charges carry possible prison terms.

Court documents show the blood samples were taken from the officer the same day police claim he snuck into the Harbour Bridge station to destroy the evidence against him.

The charge of wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice has a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment, while entering the Northcote Pt police base with intent to commit an imprisonable offence carries the possibility of up to 10 years in prison.

Driving while forbidden has a maximum penalty of a $10,000 fine.

He was not initially granted name suppression when he appeared before a registrar, represented by duty lawyer George Burns.

When Burns realised the Herald was making inquiries, he asked for the matter to be recalled. The officer was then granted interim name suppression.

The officer was at home with his young family in West Auckland when approached by the Herald on the day of his first appearance. He declined to comment.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said last month police "take the conduct of our people incredibly seriously" and a thorough investigation is underway.

"Police can confirm a member has been charged in connection with a serious incident at the Harbour Bridge Police Station," she said.

"The Constable has been stood down from duty and is now before the Waitākere District Court on charges relating to this matter."

Police have notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority, she said.