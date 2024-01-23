The Prime Minister gets set to attend Ratana, why pedestrian crossings cost thousands more in Auckland and the Reserve Bank’s debt-to-income proposal in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Auckland police are searching for a wheelchair-bound convicted bank robber who has a warrant out for his arrest and they are warning the public not to approach him as he is “unpredictable”.

A police spokesman said anyone who saw 52-year-old Sean Nicholas should call 111 immediately.

In June 2017, Nicholas threatened to detonate an explosive in the Central Park Building on Great South Rd. In 2013, Nicholas held up the Westpac Bank in the same office building in a five-hour siege.

Police today asked for any sightings of Nicholas and asked anyone with information to phone 105 and reference file number 240123/5510.

Police knew he often frequented central Auckland and New Lynn. A spokesman said although Nicholas uses a wheelchair he has partial mobility in his arms and legs.

Police put a warrant out for Nicholas’ arrest because he had breached his release conditions.

Police launched a manhunt for wheelchair-bound bank robber Sean Nicholas, who has a warrant for his arrest for breaching release conditions in Auckland. Photo / New Zealand Police

He was sentenced to 14 months in prison for intending to cause significant disruptions to the civilian population of New Zealand and for breaching his prison release conditions in December 2017.

‘High risk of reoffending’ - judge says at sentencing

Nicholas was jailed for his 2013 siege and was then released in 2017.

Eleven days after getting released, he returned to the Great South Rd office block and offended again.

At his sentencing for the 2017 offending, Justice Timothy Brewer outlined how, six days before the threats, Nicholas went to Bunnings in New Lynn and bought “various flammable chemicals”.

Sean Nicholas appeares in the High Court at Auckland in November 2017. Photo / Brett Phibbs

He then went home and spent eight hours constructing a device - a container of chemicals that he put inside a suitcase with a wick attached.

Justice Brewer said 14 businesses have offices in the five-storey building he threatened and at least 100 people were working there at the time.

Justice Brewer said: “You said you had a bomb in your suitcase and you would blow yourself up,” Justice Brewer said.

Nicholas told people in the building that the bomb was on a timer and “could not be stopped”.

Justice Timothy Brewer said Sean Nicholas had a 'high chance of reoffending' when he was sentenced in 2017. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The most significant of Nicholas’ many health issues was fibromyalgia, which causes widespread and often constant musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues.

He also had mental health issues, mainly a personality disorder.

Justice Brewer said: “He will soon be out and unless something entirely unexpected happens, he will be back before the court,” said Justice Brewer.

“He has a high risk of reoffending, his record seems to be accelerating.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.