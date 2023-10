Police are appealing for information from the public on 24-year-old Vardacie Hohepa’s whereabouts. Photo / New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information from the public on 24-year-old Vardacie Hohepa’s whereabouts. Photo / New Zealand Police

Police have launched a manhunt for 24-year-old Vardacie Hohepa, who they say has been actively avoiding police and has a warrant for his parole recall.

Police are appealing for information from the public on Hohepa’s whereabouts.

He had links to the Counties Manukau and Whakatāne areas, police said.

People can offer police information by phoning 105 and quoting file number 230822/3080, or anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.