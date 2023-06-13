A 22-year-old man has been arrested after he broke into a construction site in Henderson. Photo / File

Auckland police have “flushed out” an alleged thief who tried to hide from them in a portaloo after breaking into a construction site.

Police responded to reports of a burglary on Milbrook Rd in Henderson around 12.40am.

The construction site has been the target of a burglary three weeks earlier, in which thousands of dollars worth of tools were taken.

The burglar’s activity was picked up by a motion detection camera on site which alerted the property manager.

Senior Sergeant Damian Albert said police searched the site and found the offender hiding in an onsite portaloo.

”He’s certainly found himself in a very interesting position,” said Albert.

“But in all seriousness, this is a great example of exceptional police work.

“We located and apprehended the offender in a timely manner and he will be held to account for his actions.”

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawfully being on a property and a warrant to arrest for an unrelated matter.

He will appear in Waitakere District Court today.







