The man will appear in Manukau District Court later today on a number of charges. Photo / File

The man will appear in Manukau District Court later today on a number of charges. Photo / File

Auckland police have found and arrested the third and final escaped convict, after locating the man in the Auckland region overnight.

The man will appear in Manukau District Court later today on a number of charges.

“[We] would like to thank the public for their co-operation and vigilance in this matter over the last week,” said Detective Senior Seargent Lisa Anderson.

The man, aged 43, was one of three prisoners who broke out of their transport van two weeks ago on a Friday afternoon, while travelling down the Auckland southern motorway.

Two of the escaped men were taken back into custody on Tuesday. Photos / NZ Police

The escaped convicts, later named as Zane Hepi, Billy Fepulea’i and Joseph Ng Wun, fled on to the motorway by foot at 2.40pm before stealing another vehicle.

Two of the escaped men were taken back into custody on Tuesday, they appeared in the Auckland District Court on charges of escapes custody and offences related to the stolen vehicle.

The 43-year-old has been charged with similar charges, including breaching court release conditions, offences related to the stolen vehicle and more.

First Security was the firm overseeing the prisoners’ transportation, their involvement was confirmed to the Herald by a spokesperson.

In a statement, First Security said they immediately notified the Department of Corrections and the NZ Police when the prisoners broke out.

“We can also confirm that all First Security employees are safe and uninjured,” the spokesperson said.

A review is being conducted by the security firm, in collaboration with the Department of Corrections into the events that led up to their escape.

“Public safety is our priority and we are working with the Department of Corrections and NZ Police in resolving this incident.”

First Security will not be commenting further on the matter while the review is being completed.