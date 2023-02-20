Auckland police arrest man over serial burglaries on North Shore

A 25-year-old man is to appear in the North Shore District Court today on four charges related to burglary and robbery. Photo / NZME

Auckland police have arrested a 25-year-old man over a series of “violent” burglaries on the North Shore late last year.

Police found the man after a report of a burglary and alleged assault in Unsworth Heights about 1pm on Friday.

“The victim was allegedly assaulted and cash was stolen before the offender fled in a vehicle,” police said.

Police later stopped a vehicle matching the description the victim gave and found the man on Wairau Rd.

Police found a “sum” of cash in the car - and the man was charged for the incident in Unsworth Heights.

He was expected to appear in the North Shore District Court today for four charges related to burglary and robbery.

“Our investigation has continued and since then this man has been charged over other burglaries in the North Shore area,” Detective Senior Sergeant Poland said.

He faced two counts of robbery, two counts of assault with intent to rob, three counts of burglary and driving while disqualified, relating to an incident in Glenfield and another in Unsworth Heights in December 2022.

“This is a great outcome for our community and we hope the news of an arrest brings them some reassurance,” Poland said.

Police could not give any further comment while the matter was before the court.

