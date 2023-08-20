Police attended Smart Superette on Mount Smart Rd in Onehunga following a robbery around 8.45pm last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police attended Smart Superette on Mount Smart Rd in Onehunga following a robbery around 8.45pm last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Auckland police have arrested five youths after the group, armed with a knife, robbed a dairy in Onehunga.

Police responded to reports of the aggravated robbery at Smart Superette on Mount Smart Rd around 8.40pm last night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City District CIB said a staff member was able to activate the fog cannon before escaping the store.

“One of the alleged offenders has jumped on to the counter in an attempt to block the fog cannon,” said Armstrong.

“The offenders have stolen a number of items before fleeing in a vehicle.”

Five youths have been arrested after an aggravated robbery at Smart Superette in Onehunga. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armstrong said the staff member was not hurt, but shaken.

Police went on to locate the group three hours later after spotting a suspicious driver near Oranga Ave.

“The vehicle fled a short distance before stopping, with the driver surrendering to Police,” said Armstrong.

”Another vehicle travelling in tandem with the other car was quickly picked up by the Police helicopter, Eagle, which maintained observations until it came to a stop on Scout Avenue, Mt Roskill.”

Police arrested another four people from the second stopped car.

Of the group, three, aged between 14 and 16, will appear in the Auckland Youth Court today and the other two have been referred to Youth Aid services.

“We are pleased to have been able to make quick arrests in this matter, and hope it brings reassurance to the victim and the wider community,” said Armstrong.







