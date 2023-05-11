Police are asking the public if they saw this cyclist last Thursday riding around Grey Lynn in the morning. Photo / Supplied

Police are asking the public if they saw this cyclist last Thursday riding around Grey Lynn in the morning. Photo / Supplied

Auckland police are wanting to speak to anyone who saw an incident in Grey Lynn that left a cyclist with critical injuries to establish what happened to him.

Detective Senior Sergeant and Area Investigations Manager for Auckland City West Geoff Baber said on May 4, members of the public called for ambulance after they saw a man collapse on to a footpath on Williamson Avenue around 8.45am.

“Police were later notified of the incident, and we have since been undertaking inquiries to establish how this has occurred and whether there are any suspicious circumstances,” said Baber.

The 53-year-old man suffered injuries to the head and face, and remains in a critical condition in Auckland City Hospital.

Baber said the man was seen riding a bike around the Grey Lynn shops around 8am but did not have his bike with at the time of collapsing.

Around 8.25am he was also seen walking with a woman and police would like to speak with her.

“There is nothing to suggest this woman was involved in inflicting any injuries on the man, however we would like to speak with her about the interaction with him,” said Baber.

The woman is described as Caucasian, with long light-coloured hair andwearing glasses. She was wearing a blue dress and white shoes.

Police are trying to determine what happened to this cyclist that left him with serious injuries. Photo / Supplied

Baber said they would also like to speak to anyone who might have seen the man around Grey Lynn that morning or if they have since seen his bike.

“Police are continuing to keep an open mind around these unexplained injuries and whether anything untoward has happened to the man prior to an ambulance being called,” he said.

Those with information can contact police on 105, quoting the file number 230504/0360.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800555 111.







