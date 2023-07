A pedestrian died after being hit in Papatoetoe in South Auckland on Sunday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A pedestrian has died in hospital after being hit by a car in South Auckland on Sunday.

The crash took place at 1.40am on Sunday in Papatoetoe and involved one car and a pedestrian, police said.

“The pedestrian was transported to hospital with critical injuries, but tragically died yesterday,” police said.

“Our sincere condolences go out to their family and friends at this difficult time.”

Police are still looking into the cause of the crash.