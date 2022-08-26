The State Highway 20 off-ramp is closed, following a crash which has resulted in powerlines blocking the road. Photo / Supplied

An Auckland motorway off-ramp has been closed due to a crash that downed powerlines.

The Neilson St northbound off-ramp on the Southwestern Motorway (SH20) is closed and delays can be expected in both directions in the area.

Motorists can use Queenstown Rd as an alternative off-ramp.

UPDATE 3:35PM

Neilson St northbound off-ramp is now CLOSED. Please use Queenstown Rd as an alternative off-ramp and expect delays in both directions through the area. ^LB https://t.co/3LycKyDIMj — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 26, 2022

A police spokesperson said emergency services were at the scene, however there were no reports of injuries.

"Motorists travelling northbound are asked to avoid the area, and expect delays, while the scene is cleared."

Meanwhile, a series of breakdowns have made the commute home a slow one for Aucklanders.

A breakdown at East Tamaki next to the Southern Motorway blocked the left-turn lane on the East Tamaki Rd northbound off-ramp.

UPDATE 3:30PM

This breakdown is now clear. ^LB https://t.co/HpBO37Dm8Q — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 26, 2022

A breakdown also blocked a middle southbound lane on SH1 just after the Market Rd off-ramp.

UPDATE 2:40PM

This breakdown is now clear. Expect delays as congestion eases. ^LB https://t.co/NPO2uBJAHK — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 26, 2022

Further south, police are at the scene of a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Dundas Rd (SH3) in Sanson in Manawatu.

The crash was reported about 3.45pm and the pedestrian is reported to have serious injuries.

A helicopter is en route to transport them to hospital.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.