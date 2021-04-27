Auckland motorway incidents set to cause rush-hour chaos

A breakdown blocking the left lane of the Southern Motorway citybound between Manukau and East Tamaki roads on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Waka Kotahi, Twitter

Two incidents on Auckland's motorway network are set to cause chaos as traffic builds for the afternoon commute.

Waka Kotahi/NZTA sent alerts at around 3pm this afternoon, warning of incidents on both the Southern and Northern Motorways.

One lane was blocked at the top of the Esmonde Rd northbound off-ramp on the Northern Motorway following a crash. Queues were forming just after 3pm and motorists were asked to take care.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 3:10PM

A crash is blocking one lane at the top of the Esmonde Rd northbound off-ramp. Please take care with queues forming and expect delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/eKT9kGGW4O — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 27, 2021

On the Southern Motorway, a breakdown was blocking the left lane citybound between Manukau and East Tamaki Rds. Motorists should be prepared for delays, Waka Kotaho said at 3.15pm.