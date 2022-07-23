One person has been taken into custory after police responded to a fleeing driver incident on the North-Western Motorway, Avondale, at around 4:30pm on July 23, 2022. Photo / NZ Herald

Passing motorists on an Auckland highway witnessed a dramatic scene this afternoon after a fleeing driver incident ended with a group of people hugging a child surrounded by police.

One person has been taken into custody after police responded to a fleeing driver incident on the North-Western Motorway, Avondale, at around 4:30pm today.

Police confirmed the person who was taken into custody is understood to have had a child in the car when they refused to stop.

Photos from the scene show three adults hugging a child that appears not much older than a toddler.

The group is hugging partially through the wire fence on the barrier of the North-Western Motorway.

Surrounding them are at least eight police officers on foot and several police cars.

It appears motorway traffic has been temporarily blocked up by the incident as well.