Emergency teams are working to clear a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / Bevan Conley

A serious crash has blocked Auckland’s Southern Motorway.

The crash took place northbound on the motorway at Princes St at 5.20am today, with police saying indications are “there are serious injuries”.

“Traffic is being diverted at Highbrook Drive. Motorists are asked to follow signposted diversions and take alternate routes if possible,” a police spokeswoman said.