Emergency services respond to the crash. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A single-vehicle crash on Auckland’s SH1 this afternoon left a car facing the wrong direction as peak rush-hour traffic approached.

Police responded to reports of a crash northbound on SH1 after the Gillies Ave on-ramp just after 4pm.

A spokesperson said the crash is now clear and traffic is free-flowing.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance which assessed and treated two patients in moderate condition.

No further action was required.