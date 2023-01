A crash on State Highway 20 is blocking the right northbound lane near the Waterview Tunnel in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

A crash on State Highway 20 is blocking the right northbound lane near the Waterview Tunnel in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Auckland commuters are facing rush-hour delays this morning as a crash is blocking a lane just outside the Waterview Tunnel.

Waka Kotahi NZTA reported that the crash is blocking the right northbound lane on State Highway 20.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 8:45AM

A crash is blocking the right northbound lane on #SH20 just prior to the Northbound Waterview Tunnel. Merge left to pass with care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/mfQmzn5sdv — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 22, 2023

Motorists are advised to merge left to pass with care and to expect delays.