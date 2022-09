A car crash is blocking lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / Supplied

A car flipped upside down is blocking multiple lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway, causing major delays.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the left and centre southbound lanes were blocked near the Rimu Rd overbridge, near Mangere.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 5:10PM

The left and centre lanes are BLOCKED near the Rimu Rd overbridge. Please pass with care, follow directions by emergency services and expect DELAYS. ^AP pic.twitter.com/CobV1V0p66 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 3, 2022

"Please pass with care, follow directions by emergency services and expect delays," it said.