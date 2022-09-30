Voyager 2022 media awards
Auckland mayoralty: Steve Braunias' Lincoln Rd poll puts Wayne Brown ahead

Steve Braunias
By
8 mins to read
Steve Braunias walks the length of Lincoln Rd to ask how people will be voting in Auckland's election. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The next mayor of Lincoln Rd is Wayne Brown, although the overwhelming preference is that immortal candidate in all local body politics, Couldn't Care Less.

I conducted one of the least scientific polls in modern

