Auckland mayoral candidate Wayne Brown: "I do tend to say it as it is, and not everybody quite likes that." Photo / Tania Whyte

Auckland mayoral candidate Wayne Brown: "I do tend to say it as it is, and not everybody quite likes that." Photo / Tania Whyte

Businessman and former Far North mayor Wayne "The Fixer" Brown has declared war on waste as he campaigns for the Auckland mayoralty. By Michele Hewitson

Here's a story that tells you everything you need to know about Wayne Brown, the former Far North mayor and now Auckland mayoral candidate. He once went on "holiday" to Rarotonga and ended up writing a book. It's called The Five Minute MBA According to Wayne Brown. It is dedicated to "the progress of all the bright start-ups and to the removal of all drongos from power". He said he could send me a copy translated into Portuguese, if I liked. The book was a big seller in Brazil. He still gets royalties.

He's a jammy geezer. He's good at everything. Except having a holiday.

He owns many commercial properties, including a corrections centre in Flaxmere and a pub in the Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu, and at least one supermarket. I lost count of what he owns. He is pretty rich, probably, but doesn't live particularly "ostentatiously".

When I ask how much money he's got, he says he's got 100 bucks in his pocket and beyond that he doesn't know because it's not important. He settles for "enough". He has done "better than expected and certainly better than my parents expected".

He is a construction engineer by trade and his campaign slogan is "The Fixer". It's what he does, he says. He goes into muddles and fixes them, then moves on to the next muddle.

Brown at his campaign launch in Avondale, Auckland on March 29, 2022. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland makes him mad. But not ranting mad, you understand. He was at pains to tell me – apropos of a question about his seemingly abundant self-confidence – that "I am not a cocky person. I'm certainly not an angry person." Apparently "lazy journalists" have, in the past, suggested he is angry "so that they could stick me on a page with somebody else who was [angry]. I'm not an angry person at all; I'm sometimes disappointed with results. I'm disappointed with Auckland's performance. It should be better. It's our nicest city. It's a bit like the Warriors; they never seem to get to the finals, but they should do."

Not an angry geezer, then. He does, though, have little time for drongos and plonkers, both words he is particularly fond of. There are far too many drongos and plonkers. He doesn't have any time, either, for plodders. Plodders are people in public institutions who don't, to his mind, actually do anything except sit behind desks, wasting public money and making getting building consents a bureaucratic pain in the bum for people like him.

At his swearing-in as Far North mayor in 2007, Brown announced there would be changes in attitude in dealing with the public and those who weren't prepared to change could bugger off. That "bugger off" is me paraphrasing wildly, but it is what he meant.

In the speech announcing his run at the Auckland mayoralty, he said: "Auckland Council and its council-controlled organisations [CCOs] are top heavy with overpaid managers who waste money every­where. Too many meetings, not enough work and nobody taking responsibility."

Given his aversion to bureaucracy and bureaucrats, why would he want to become Auckland's chief bureaucrat? "I don't spend all my days with them at all, but I do provide leadership for them so that they can see … how they are perceived and how they should be delivering better and more efficiently than they are. I imagine that I'm probably not going to be at the top of the voting list for a number of senior executives worried about the fact that they might have to work harder."

I wondered whether he cared about being liked and he said, "Well, among most of the people that I see every day, I am well liked. But do I care if some people who have lost some perk or privilege end up disliking me? No, I don't … I do tend to say it as it is, and not everybody quite likes that."

Brown says as mayor he would kick the imported cars off the port. "That the most valuable land in NZ at the bottom of Queen St is covered by a layer of used cars is nuts." Photo / Brett Phibbs

People who "want to learn from you love you. But there's none as deaf as someone who doesn't want to listen. So, those people often don't think of you so well." In other words, he doesn't give a damn if you don't like him. It just means you're hard of hearing.

Brown has made a career of kicking against the pricks. He probably arrived in the world mewling and kicking about stupid rules before he could even talk. He went to Auckland Grammar, a "very discipline-oriented school, which was a bit of a problem for me, I have to say. I'm a person who wants to know why rules exist … And I still want to know that now, and I bring that with me when I go into organisations: 'Why have you done this this way?' I'm never embarrassed to ask any question."

It is difficult to imagine any situation in which he might be embarrassed. He has boundless confidence. He has a campaign manager and a team. I don't know why. He is his own publicity machine who comes with a long list of things that he's fixed, including hospitals, power companies and so on. If he could fix these things, why not Auckland, he reckons.

As The Fixer, he has turned up in numerous boardrooms to less than ecstatic welcomes. "And all the people who caused the problem are sitting there and they're not particularly pleased to see you."

When he was head of the Auckland District Health Board (ADHB), he once gate-crashed a council meeting to demand a solution to ambulances getting stuck in traffic on Grafton Bridge en route to the hospital, which, if you had just had a heart attack, was not ideal. He said to the mayor and assembled councillors: "Most of you look like candidates for heart attacks." He can't remember who was mayor at the time. He thinks it was "Muesli Man", meaning Dick Hubbard, the founder of Hubbard Foods.

Brown is good at being really quite rude about people while pretending not to be quite rude. On Phil Goff: "Well, I think he's been there for different reasons from me. He's been there to quietly finish out [his political career], not upset anybody and make sure he gets a nice job overseas at the end. And he's fully achieved what he's set out to do."

He told me former prime minister Helen Clark, whom he likes and rings up sometimes and who calls him "Brownie", told him Goff's middle name is "Cautious". Cautious is not a compliment. Brown doesn't do cautious. Cautious people don't do anything, because if they do nothing, they can't make the wrong decision. In Wayne's world, cautious is a synonym for moribund.

In the speech announcing his run at the Auckland mayoralty, Brown said: "Auckland Council and its [CCOs] top heavy with overpaid managers who waste money every­where."

He thinks people might be surprised to learn that he and Clark get on well. His other political mate is Shane Jones, whom he has known for yonks. One's mind does rather boggle at the idea of those two getting together over a beer. They are both fond of a yarn and they can both talk all four legs off a donkey. Still, Jones might just have the edge. "Well, he's not trying to get votes off me, so it's quite a different relationship. He's not making a speech to me and I'm certainly not about to listen to one."

He says people who don't like him portray him as "an extreme National Party supporter" and that people who have success in business are assumed to be right-wingers. He isn't, he says. "I would say I'm very much in the centre, but slightly to the left of it." He says he is probably more of a "problem" to the Labour-endorsed Efeso Collins "than to the other ones". This is clever: if he is not right-wing, he can't split the right-leaning vote.

How does he vote? "I make up my mind each time … so I can't be put in one camp or the other." How did he vote in the last general election? "I don't know whether I should tell you … My wife tells me how to vote. She's very keen on Jacinda." So he voted Labour? "It's a secret little room that you go into there. Over the years, I have been appointed by both Labour and National to fix up their problems."

Being an engineer is a good qualification for being a mayor because "the things that ratepayers pay for are basically roads, footpaths and sewage pipes. They want to know the power's going to be supplied, that the effluent's going to be taken away, that the water's going to be delivered. They want reliability."

He makes it sound rather dull. "Sometimes dull's pretty good. Excitement is usually associated with a whole string of disasters. Auckland was world famous for shutting the CBD for six weeks without any power. I think they were all quite happy when it calmed down and power was delivered."

One of the first things he would do as mayor would be to give contractors five days to clear Albert St. All those road cones, workers' huts, portaloos and parked utes would be given the mayoral heave-ho. Can a mayor actually do that? "Absolutely you can do that."

He would also kick the used imported cars off the port. "That the most valuable land in New Zealand at the bottom of Queen St is covered by a layer of used cars is nuts. We should let the public come on to it."

He's also got it in for Auckland Unlimited, an economic development agency that, he says dismissively, "strikes me as a sort of glorified travel agency". Ditto Eke Panuku, a development company that he says competes with ratepayers. He'd shut it down.

Time will tell whether his ideas draw votes from Aucklanders not in danger of the mayor whipping their desks out from under them. In any case, he gets only one vote on the council when it comes to the big decisions. That's not the point, he says; leadership is the point. "You don't run a council, you lead it."

Construction on Albert Street in central Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

He seems to reserve a special loathing for politics of the sort he has been embroiled in before. When he was ADHB chairman, there was a court case over the reassignment of the contract for laboratory testing which, initially, the ADHB lost. The appeal court then said the decision was wrong, but by then, he says, the damage was done: "Half the people think you've done something wrong." He later stepped down as chair.

On his public profile: "Well, it rises and falls depending on what I'm doing. When I fix something, everyone thinks that's wonderful, and then after a while, they forget that it's fixed and think it was always that way."

He has a nice life without the intense frustrations of local body politics. He and wife Toni – married for more than 40 years – have an apartment in Mangōnui, and another on Auckland's Karangahape Rd. "We like the ambience of K' Rd because there's a nice mixture of the well-to-dos and the strugglers, which is how I like to live."

They have a boat that he says is like another apartment, on the water. He is a mad keen surfer and he'd rather wear board shorts than a suit. He also likes to go to pubs and have a beer and a chat with anyone willing to be chatted to.

He plays the banjo in a band called the Hāngī Stones. He could just retire.

I don't know how old he is, only that he is "younger than Trump". In any case, you can't imagine him retired at any age. When he goes on his surfing holidays, "I tend to sit around working out how I could redevelop the beach". It must be very relaxing for his wife to go on holiday with him. "She doesn't think it'll last. I'm still on trial."

So, I still don't know why he would want to be mayor of what I charitably refer to as "that s***hole". The obvious answer is to make Auckland less of a s***hole. "If I didn't do this, I'd look back with regrets. The opportunity is there to fix it and it's just stuff that I know."

If he doesn't win, don't bother ringing him up to complain about how awful Auckland is. "If people choose not to have me, well, that's their choice. I gave them the opportunity. You had your chance, mate."

Still, he is not used to losing. "I haven't won everything. God, if you played rugby for Te Papapa, you got used to losing. I win as many tennis games as I lose. So I'm quite used to losing and I take it with great equanimity."

Of course he does. He's as tough as an ancient – although not as ancient as Trump – elephant's hide. But you'll never see him stampede.